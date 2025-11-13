JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,081. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,265,000 after buying an additional 2,444,018 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,493,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 870,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the second quarter valued at about $22,595,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

