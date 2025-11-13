National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

NESR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NESR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,205,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 382,640 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 201.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 40.5% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 845,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 243,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2,227.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 780,180 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 7.6% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 782,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

