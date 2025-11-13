JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

NYSE:THC traded down $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $196.07. The stock had a trading volume of 217,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,063. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.72.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,732,475.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,337,342.74. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $25,977,997. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

