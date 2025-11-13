CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CI&T in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

CI&T Stock Performance

CINT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 146,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $612.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.27%. CI&T has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 26.8% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 74.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 492,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CI&T by 551.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

