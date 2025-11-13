Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Scotiabank

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Macerich Stock Down 1.5%

Macerich stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 531,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,856. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Macerich has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.77 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,162,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,322,000 after purchasing an additional 351,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,521,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,160,000 after purchasing an additional 145,906 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 40.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,357,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,813,000 after acquiring an additional 151,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

