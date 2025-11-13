BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.64), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7%

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 617,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.