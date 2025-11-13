Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 95,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.72. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clene stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Clene as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLNN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Clene from $83.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Clene from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

