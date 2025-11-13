LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Trading Up 5% After Insider Buying Activity

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.46. 2,766,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,157,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

Specifically, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 634.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

