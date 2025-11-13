Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabien Technology Group had a negative net margin of 76.65% and a negative return on equity of 141.37%.

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

LON:SNT traded down GBX 0.90 on Thursday, hitting GBX 6.85. The company had a trading volume of 752,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,749. Sabien Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.95.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

