CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Director Howard Buffett Buys 4,100 Shares

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) Director Howard Buffett bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $42,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,716.87. The trade was a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,586,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,371,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,684 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,981,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNH Industrial by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 214,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNH. Barclays dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNH

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.