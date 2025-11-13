Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Posts Earnings Results

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Enel had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

ENLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Enel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

