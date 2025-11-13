BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $230,000.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 204,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,840. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stefan Demmerle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BorgWarner alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of BorgWarner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $682,800.00.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. 615,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.