CocaCola (NYSE:KO) COO Henrique Braun Sells 40,390 Shares of Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CocaCola stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 6,821,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,718,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $307.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

