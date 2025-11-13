Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $11.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 100.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 3,248,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 1,629,432 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 252.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 978,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 700,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,735,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 520,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

