Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.73. 7,819,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,485,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 282.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.