Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSCO. UBS Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.13. 12,847,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,778,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after buying an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

