Energi Price Tops $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $107.73 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00005920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 99,238,623 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.