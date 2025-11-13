Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Melius Research from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Melius Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.13. 12,847,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,778,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $303.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,934,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $474,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,577,720,000 after buying an additional 2,535,716 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 285,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 454,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 230,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

