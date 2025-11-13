TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 128,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

