Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WSP Global (WSP)

WSP Global (TSE: WSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2025 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$313.00 to C$306.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – WSP Global was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$305.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$297.00 to C$299.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$349.00 to C$342.00.

11/7/2025 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$318.00 to C$316.00.

11/6/2025 – WSP Global was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$330.00 to C$335.00.

10/27/2025 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$328.00 to C$330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$318.00 to C$349.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$306.00 to C$308.00.

10/6/2025 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$317.00 to C$350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

