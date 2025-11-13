Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter. Synergy CHC had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%.

Synergy CHC Stock Performance

Shares of SNYR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 91,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,774. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Synergy CHC has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNYR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Synergy CHC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Synergy CHC from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synergy CHC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synergy CHC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synergy CHC stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.22% of Synergy CHC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

