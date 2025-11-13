Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.19.

TDG traded up $38.10 on Thursday, reaching $1,346.07. 226,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,295.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,403.54. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,050. This trade represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth about $1,275,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after purchasing an additional 333,965 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

