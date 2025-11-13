Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IREN (IREN)

IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2025 – IREN had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $42.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – IREN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – IREN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2025 – IREN had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – IREN was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – IREN was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – IREN had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

10/28/2025 – IREN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/22/2025 – IREN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

10/22/2025 – IREN had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – IREN had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – IREN had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – IREN had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $33.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – IREN had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – IREN had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

9/25/2025 – IREN had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2025 – IREN is now covered by analysts at Arete Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2025 – IREN had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – IREN is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

