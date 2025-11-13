Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 202.62%. Xunlei updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 539,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,087. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 827.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 9,106.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xunlei from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xunlei currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

