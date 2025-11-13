Turbo Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Turbo has a market capitalization of $131.33 million and $24.09 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The Reddit community for Turbo is https://reddit.com/r/turbotoadx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00201486 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $24,116,655.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

