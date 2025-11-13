Ethena USDe (USDE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.20 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $8.20 billion and approximately $162.29 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 8,210,816,129 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 8,287,847,295.70382022. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99925808 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $222,526,896.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars.

