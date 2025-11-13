Solana (SOL) Price Tops $150.06

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $150.06 or 0.00149773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion and approximately $5.64 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana Coin Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 613,962,112 coins and its circulating supply is 525,236,893 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

