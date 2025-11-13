Bancor (BNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.51 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Bancor has a total market cap of $58.51 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bancor has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00009644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 115,188,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 115,188,101.74069733. The last known price of Bancor is 0.53588329 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $5,580,231.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

