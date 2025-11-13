Head-To-Head Analysis: Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.12 million ($0.53) -3.45 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$114.53 million ($13.01) 0.00

Eliem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

69.8% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eliem Therapeutics N/A -47.03% -45.97% Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation for single strain of Veillonella parvula, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; EDP2939, an investigational oral biologic for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

