Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) versus Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Financial Review

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 19.05% 93.26% 19.30% Taylor Devices 20.04% 14.90% 13.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Illinois Tool Works and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 4 7 2 0 1.85 Taylor Devices 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus target price of $262.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Taylor Devices”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $15.88 billion 4.49 $3.49 billion $10.31 23.87 Taylor Devices $44.59 million 3.14 $9.41 million $2.85 15.61

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices. Taylor Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illinois Tool Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Taylor Devices on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

About Taylor Devices

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

