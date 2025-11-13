Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) & Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Critical Survey

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Free Report) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mail Ru Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mail Ru Group and Sprout Social”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail Ru Group $1.58 billion N/A -$401.22 million ($0.98) -0.92 Sprout Social $443.75 million 1.40 -$61.97 million ($0.81) -13.07

Sprout Social has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mail Ru Group. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mail Ru Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mail Ru Group and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail Ru Group N/A N/A N/A Sprout Social -10.59% -18.93% -7.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mail Ru Group and Sprout Social, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail Ru Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sprout Social 1 6 6 0 2.38

Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 143.91%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Mail Ru Group.

Summary

Sprout Social beats Mail Ru Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail Ru Group

VK International Public Joint-Stock Company operates as a technology company in Russia and internationally. It operates through Social Platforms and Media Content, EdTech, Technologies for Business, and Ecosystem Services and Other Business Lines segments. The company’s projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, productivity, devices, media and entertainment, app stores, messengers, social services, and ecosystem services. It also provides marketing and advertising, communications and productivity, cloud data, analytics, authorization and registration, finances, HR, and social projects solutions for businesses; cloud platforms and data management, corporate communication services, tax monitoring platform, and other corporate software solutions; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. It enables users to communicate, play, listen to music, watch, and create videos, and receive professional training and skills. The company was formerly known as VK Company Limited and changed its name to VK International Public Joint-Stock Company in August 2023. VK International Public Joint-Stock Company was founded in 1998 and is based in Kaliningrad, Russia.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

