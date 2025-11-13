Request (REQ) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Request has a market cap of $123.33 million and $2.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00009644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,417,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,417,153.83250518 with 824,195,243.53687989 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12711209 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $2,026,705.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

