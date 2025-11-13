Cronos Trading Up 2.3% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $12.01 billion and approximately $32.63 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00005920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,153,541,142 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.cronos.org. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.