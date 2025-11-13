Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Citizens Jmp

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $340.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.61.

FLUT stock traded down $27.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.04. 5,254,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $313.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.97.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,064.48. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,813.50. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 59.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 213.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,193,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,035,000 after buying an additional 316,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

