PayPal USD (PYUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.32 Billion

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $151.47 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD was first traded on August 7th, 2023. PayPal USD’s total supply is 3,317,006,753 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official message board is newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2024-05-29-paypal-usd-stablecoin-now-available-on-solana-blockchain,-providing-faster,-cheaper-transactions-for-consumers. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 3,317,006,753.00908. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9997184 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $145,846,283.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

