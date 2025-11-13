Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. 2,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.6950.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RKUNY
Rakuten Trading Up 5.2%
Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rakuten, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rakuten Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- $5B+ in Buybacks: What DraftKings, AppLovin, and Altria Are Telling You
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.