Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.010-1.030 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $77.11. 22,213,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,808,291. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.