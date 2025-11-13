AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Global Trust had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 98.28%.

AVI Global Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LON:AGT traded down GBX 2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 255.50. The company had a trading volume of 711,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,185. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.96. AVI Global Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 193.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 275.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

Established in 1889, the Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value.

Unique

A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices.

Diversified

A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies.

Engaged

Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value.

Active

Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities.

Global

Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.

See Also

