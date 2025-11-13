Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.1684, with a volume of 15108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.1250.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHYDY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.96%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Recommended Stories

