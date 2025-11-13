Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Premier Foods had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Premier Foods Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LON:PFD traded up GBX 1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 174.97. 5,400,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 168.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.67.

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 per share, with a total value of £1,870. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

