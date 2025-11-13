Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Issues Earnings Results

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 35.59 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 2.0%

LON YNGA traded down GBX 16 on Thursday, hitting GBX 770. 77,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,138. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 640 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 791.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 876.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a market cap of £475.55 million, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

