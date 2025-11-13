Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.6050, with a volume of 67031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 419,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 132.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

