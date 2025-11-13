Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $103.56 and last traded at $103.26, with a volume of 27383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Loews from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

