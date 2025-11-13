Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.11. 151,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 216,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

