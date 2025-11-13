GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 5.35. 130,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,638,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

