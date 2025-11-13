Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $61.73 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $61.73 million and $5.52 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00005920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.