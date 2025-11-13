Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $124.46 thousand and approximately $0.27 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.01032738 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

