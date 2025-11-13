Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $484.31 or 0.00483364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $7.90 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001373 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,309,602 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

