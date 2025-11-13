Scotiabank Cuts Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Price Target to $45.00

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNTK. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

KNTK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 243,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.07. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $463.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $276,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,687,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,486,934.87. This trade represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinetik by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

