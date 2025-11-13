Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Scotiabank

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 740,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.23 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,747,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 471,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

